Be part of this historic moment where LGBTQIA+ people walk side by side with friends, families and allies across one of our most famous icons; the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

This is an event for all those who want equality. Everywhere.

In this momentous occasion, 50,000 people will march across the bridge in a spectacular act of solidarity and coming together as one.

This is a moment to reflect on those that cannot be there to walk this journey. It is proudly standing for those whose situations make it impossible to live their truth and share the freedoms we do in our country. It is remembering the injustices we are still fighting for and honouring those that have paved the way before us.

Free

Sydney Harbour Bridge Sydney Harbour Bridge sydney , NSW Australia

