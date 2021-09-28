Fri Feb 24
This all-ages event is the official opening ceremony concert for Sydney WorldPride 2023.
We will be welcomed by First Nations people through ceremony, ritual, dance and song as we pay respect to the traditional custodians of the Sydney area.
A line-up of our finest LGBTQIA+ performers and friends will see new music acts alongside icons of our stages join together to give audiences an unforgettable evening of party and community.
On the lawns of the Domain, expect to be enchanted as you revel under the stars with loved ones, new friends and a global community in this joyous celebration to herald the arrival of Sydney WorldPride 2023.