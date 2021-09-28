Sign up for our

Sydney WorldPride 17 Feb – 5 Mar 2023

two people standing in the sun holding a yellow parasol

Gather.

Dream.

Amplify.

Revealing our festival theme for 2023

Get

Involved!

There are lots of ways to be a part of of the magic of Sydney WorldPride

Event Trailer

Join in a gathering of conversation, celebration and ceremony!

First nation’s people

We are committed to working closely with First Nations communities to celebrate and elevate First Nations LGBTQIA+, Sistergirl and Brotherboy culture.

Festival Partners

Our festival would not be possible without the support of our partners who have an ongoing commitment to the community and what it stands for.

PrincipAl Partner + premier Network Partner

strategic Partners + government partner

Festival partners

Our festival would not be possible without the support of our partners who have an ongoing commitment to the community and what it stands for.

Acknowledgement of country

Sydney WorldPride will take place on the lands of the Gadigal, Cammeraygal, Bidigal, Darug, Dharawal people who are the Traditional Custodians of the Sydney Basin.

We pay our Respects to their Elders past and present. Always was Always will be Aboriginal Land.

Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander people come from many different clans and communities across Australia & in 2023 will come together as one, to celebrate with our global LGBTQIA+ community.